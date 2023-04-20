Organisations providing services to homeless youth in Dubbo have welcomed recommendations for the federal government to boost support payments like JobSeeker and Youth Allowance.
On Tuesday, April 18 the interim Economic Inclusion Advisory Committee (EIAC) - established in December last year to provide advice to the federal government on policies to address disadvantage - handed down the findings of their first report.
In the report, the committee recommended as a "first priority" the government commit to a substantial increase in the base rates of JobSeeker and other working age payments. They also called for an increase to Commonwealth Rent Assistance.
Heath Fryer - co-ordinator of Uniting's Doorways and Reconnect programs in Dubbo - said he "absolutely" believes increasing payments would reduce the number of homeless youth in the community.
"Cost of living pressures and rental prices have skyrocketed not just in Dubbo but across Australia so we believe an increase in government payments would definitely help with that," he said.
"During COVID-19 we saw that young people on government payments got an increase in their payments and actually had enough to live on. So we definitely need to see an increase again."
Mr Fryer spoke to the Daily Liberal at the Dubbo Youth Week event on Wednesday, which also marked Youth Homelessness Matters Day.
"It's a day to raise awareness about youth homelessness and celebrate the resilience of young people who experience homelessness and to call for more action to support young people experiencing homelessness," he said.
"[Youth homelessness] is very prevalent in Dubbo, but I guess it is somewhat hidden because most of our homelessness here is secondary homelessness, for example couch surfing with one family one week, another family the next week, with no stable accommodation."
According to the latest census data, homelessness has risen more in Dubbo than anywhere else in western NSW. On the night of the 2021 census there were 294 homeless people in the Dubbo area, up from 209 in 2016.
Many of the people recorded homeless people were living in severely overcrowded dwellings (93) or staying temporarily with other households (56).
While there is no breakdown of how many of Dubbo's homeless are youth, Mr Fryer said this financial year alone Uniting has assisted more than 290 young people in the area.
"And that's just our service. So it's obviously an issue," he said.
Rental costs in Dubbo are also on the rise. Currently renters can expect to pay $320 a week for a two bedroom unit and $240 a week for one bedroom - a cost which the latest Rental Affordability Index (RAI) rates as "extremely unaffordable" for a single person living on benefits.
Analysis by Homelessness Australia reveals renters on youth allowance - sharing a typical two bedroom flat - have only $13 a day to cover food, transport, medicine, utilities and other costs.
"Unless there's some magic pudding we're not aware of, this is a ridiculous expectation," Kate Colvin, CEO of Homelessness Australia, said.
"The reality is landlords will not rent to a young person whose budget is stretched this thinly, making it almost impossible for young people who can't live safely at home to find somewhere to live."
Ms Colvin said the government needs to urgently act on the committee's recommendations to lift Youth Allowance and Commonwealth Rent Assistance.
"By failing to act, we are condemning growing numbers of young people to homelessness and poverty. It's impossible to develop skills and experience or attain an education when you're hungry or unsure of where you will sleep," she said.
"It is harder and harder for homelessness services to find young people a rental home and when they do, the rent is eye-wateringly expensive.
"If we want to give the next generation a genuine shot in life, the least we can do is give them the income they need to survive."
UnitingCare Australia, the national body representing Uniting Church community service agencies, also called on the government raise the rate.
"The Committee's report echoes what we have been saying for many years - that addressing poverty and disadvantage requires a comprehensive, whole-of-government approach," National Director Claerwen Little said .
"We urge the government to take concrete steps to address these issues in the upcoming federal budget."
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
