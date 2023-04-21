Daily Liberal
Fundraiser for Nyngan teen Summer Cook's medical expenses after serious motor vehicle accident

Sarah Falson
Sarah Falson
Updated April 21 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 1:00pm
Nyngan 15-year-old Summer Cook was in a serious motor vehicle accident and is now recovering in Westmead Children's Hospital, Sydney. Picture by Lisa Pack (left) and supplied
Nyngan 15-year-old Summer Cook was in a serious motor vehicle accident and is now recovering in Westmead Children's Hospital, Sydney. Picture by Lisa Pack (left) and supplied

Nyngan teenager Summer Cook is being monitored in intensive care in Sydney after being involved in an horrific car crash, and the community is invited to rally behind her and pitch-in to help raise funds for her long recovery.

