A man standing on a neighbouring roof - who had earlier thrown a drink across - has been trying to convince the man in the black hoodie to come down and was heard saying "come down my brother" and "you're only making matters worse".
The man on the neighbouring roof has since come down.
A police operation in the city's north-east has been ongoing for more than 12 hours.
A male climbed onto the roof of a residence in Provan Place, Dubbo, and has refused to come down.
The incident started at 1.45am on Friday, April 21 before Volunteer Rescue Association rescue vans were called to the scene about 2am.
Arthur Summons Street is currently closed to non-residents.
The person dressed in a black hoodie, cap and gloves was seen throwing roof tiles while officers were in riot gear with shields.
More than 15 emergency vehicles are at the scene including police vans, ambulance, VRA rescue vans and Highway Patrol.
At one point another person jumped on a neighbouring rooftop and threw a drink for the person in the black hoodie to consume.
One bystander told the Daily Liberal they saw the person wielding a knife.
The operation has been under way for more than 12 hours now and the police are trying to negotiate with the wanted person to hand themselves in.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
