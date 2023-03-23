It's been a busy past week in Dubbo and there's been plenty of reason for people to be out and about.
During a time that's already featured the Mud Run, the ORISCON gala ball, the Black Dog Ride and Harmony Day, our photographers also captured other popular events.
Daily Liberal snapper Belinda Soole attended the farmers markets on a Saturday morning and later that afternoon she was at the showground for the Dubbo Home Building and Trade Expo.
The events didn't stop then as on Wednesday she was at the Central West NSW Hospitality Tradeshow.
