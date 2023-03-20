Daily Liberal
Orana Residents of Indian Subcontinent Heritage (ORISCON) seek new members to carry on making an impact

Bageshri Savyasachi
Bageshri Savyasachi
March 21 2023
A gala night hosted by the Orana Residents of Indian Subcontinental Heritage (ORISCON) enthralled hundreds of guests with cultural performances and delicious home-cooked eats.

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

