Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Dubbo's Black Dog Ride will celebrate 10 years of raising awareness of depression in 2023

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated January 18 2023 - 9:46am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wayne Amor says if he can get through to just one person during this year's 10th anniversary Black Dog Ride then it's all been worth it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.