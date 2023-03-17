With the NSW state election now only a week away, the pre-poll voting period has officially started.
On March 25, all NSW residents aged 18 and above will have to vote to elect one person to represent the electorate in the lower house and 21 of the 42 members of the upper house.
The party who picks up the most spots in the lower house - either the Dominic Perrottet-led Liberal National coalition or the Chris Minns-led Labor party - will go on to form government.
READ ALSO:
Those who want to vote in-person but can't make it to a polling place on election day can cast their vote from March 18 and one of the pre-poll sites across the state, including five within the Dubbo electorate.
Postal voting will also be available for people with disabilities, the elderly, residents who will be outside NSW during the election and those more than eight kilometres away from a voting centre.
People wishing to make a postal vote will need to apply online before Monday March 20 to be eligible. Postal votes will be distributed from March 13, with all postal votes certificates to be completed by 6pm on March 25.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.