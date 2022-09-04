More than 2,000 people soaked up a myriad of cultures the region has to offer with food and dance presented by Dubbo's multicultural communities.
The annual Cross Cultural Carnivale was hosted by the Orana Residents of Indian Sub-Continental Heritage (ORISCON) on Saturday, September 3. The event at Victoria Park's No. 2 Oval was vibrant celebration of Dubbo's diversity and unity.
"It was a great occasion," Reena Ram, an ORISCON committee member said.
Ms Ram said the celebration had been very popular even though the weather was not "favourable".
"It was really cold, but the turnout was really good," she said.
Crowds of families were welcomed to Country by Wiradjuri community members.
Dances by various groups followed soon after. There were classical and street dances hailing from various South Indian states, the Gujarati community performed garba, Punjabis performed bhangra, Maori people did the haka, and ladies from the Pacific Islands showed off their traditional moves.
Food from Indian and Nepali cuisines was served up, while people flocked to get their henna on.
Stalls also included Amnesty International and NSW Police information desks.
"The feedback was really positive, people enjoyed. There was a huge variety of food, lots of entertainment, and every year it has been getting bigger and bigger," Ms Ram said.
"The Dubbo community is growing. We've got lots of people from multicultural backgrounds, and the word is spreading."
The ORISCON group hopes to make the event even grander in 2023.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
