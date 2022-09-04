Daily Liberal
Photos

Diversity on display: ORISCON's Cross Cultural Carnivale in Dubbo attracts over 2,000 attendees

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated September 4 2022 - 4:32am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 2,000 people soaked up a myriad of cultures the region has to offer with food and dance presented by Dubbo's multicultural communities.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.