Government support has been welcomed by the CEO of the Royal Flying Doctors Service.
The announcement of a $20 million investment was made by the Deputy Leader of the NSW Nationals, Bronwyn Taylor, in support of the vital healthcare services delivered by the Royal Flying Doctors Service in rural NSW.
Greg Sam, CEO of the Royal Flying Doctors - South Eastern Section said the partnership with the NSW Government is critical in assuring rural and remote communities that the RFDS will continue to provide services in areas where access to care is a challenge.
The Royal Flying Doctor Service is well known for its essential services including lifesaving aeromedical and emergency services, mental health, dental, GP services, drug and alcohol and a range of other primary health services to regional, rural and remote communities throughout NSW.
"Minister Taylor's announcement of an initial additional $20 million investment to support the delivery of healthcare services and a commitment to work together on future collaborations will strengthen our service bases in Dubbo and Broken Hill," Mr Sam said.
"The global pandemic and natural disasters, including drought, bushfires and floods, have had severe impacts on rural and remote communities intensifying the challenges they already face, through social isolation and financial stress, and increasing demand for health and emergency services."
READ MORE:
Mr Sam said this initial additional investment by a re-elected NSW Liberal and Nationals Government will ensure the continued delivery of essential health services, including mental health, dental and GP services, to locations across NSW where there is limited access to healthcare.
"It will also help deliver better community health outcomes, reduce hospitalisations and provide broader benefits to the NSW health system overall," he said.
In May of this year, the Royal Flying Doctor Service will mark its 95th year of delivering vital healthcare, medical and emergency services to vulnerable rural and remote communities, particularly in times of crisis.
"We are immensely proud of the work we do and the Royal Flying Doctor Service professionals, including doctors, nurses, pilots, engineers, medical specialists and support staff, who are dedicated to delivering the best care, at the right time, to the furthest reaches of NSW," Mr Sam said.
"This announcement will ensure that rural and remote communities continue to receive the vital care they need from the most reputable charity in Australia."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.