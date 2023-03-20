Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Dubbo's Royal Flying Doctors Service could receive a $20 million investment

By Newsroom
March 20 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Sam, CEO of the Royal Flying Doctors - South Eastern Section. Picture file

Government support has been welcomed by the CEO of the Royal Flying Doctors Service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.