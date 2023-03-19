The annual Titan Macquarie Mud Run on Saturday, March 18, was deemed an "absolute success" after pulling off its biggest event in 10 years.
"Yesterday was an absolutely outstanding day. Everything just went off like clockwork. Absolutely fantastic," committee president Rod Fardell said.
The nine kilometre long muddy obstacle course attracted upwards of 1500 competitors including more than 600 children. People travelled from as far as Sydney, Canberra, Moree, Gunnedah, Mudgee and Bathurst to take part in the fun challenge.
Mr Fardell was grateful to the 80 volunteers who helped put up the event. He also extended his thanks to the Mud Run's 16 sponsors, and the "non-stop" support from the Wes Maas group.
"The event is about people getting out and having fun... I know from talking with people and watching people, it was just a brilliant day. We couldn't do it without the amazing support of our sponsors who time after time turn up, help us out and our amazing volunteers who work on the obstacles and assist people getting through those. It's just phenomenal," Mr Fardell said.
"Our committee is absolutely outstanding, so a massive thanks to them. In particular, Mark and Lynnie Thompson who have been with the committee now for ten years."
Over the years the not-for-profit organisation has raised more than a million dollars in joint projects with the Dubbo Regional Council to be injected back into the community.
The projects include a large amount of recreational and infrastructure facilities including outdoor gyms, shelters and lighting projects around the Macquarie river and other parklands.
Mr Fardell estimates the 2023 event has raised more than $75,000 for the community. He looked forward to a "bigger and better" Titan Macquarie Mud Run next year.
"We've got some amazing plans that we want to put back into the community in relation to infrastructure," Mr Fardell said.
"Regand Park is an absolutely beautiful, beautiful part of the world and Dubbo Regional Council [has] done amazing in preparing the grounds here for us to run the event."
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
