Tenth Titan Macquarie Mud Run raises more than $75,000 for community infrastructure

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
March 19 2023 - 2:00pm
More than 1500 adults and children participated in the 2023 Titan Macquarie Mud Run. Picture by Belinda Soole

The annual Titan Macquarie Mud Run on Saturday, March 18, was deemed an "absolute success" after pulling off its biggest event in 10 years.

