news, local-news,

More than 1,000 people got down and dirty at the 9th annual Titan Macquarie Mud Run on Saturday at Regand Park. Held each year at the end of March, the Mud Run incorporates obstacles, and of course plenty of mud, for the participants to work through during the duration of the course. Rod Fardell, Titan Macquarie Mud Run committee president said the event was a massive positive, with thousands of spectators down near the Macquarie River to watch friends and family take part in the 10 kilometre obstacle course. "It was fantastic, I think we had around 3,000 people down there just watching," he said. "It was a very big house down there on Saturday, we had over 1,000 participants across the kids and adults. "It was beautiful day and everything ran like clockwork, from every point. "Our amazing volunteers every year to our amazing business sponsors and the committee have worked tirelessly setting it up." The Mud Run started at Regand Park this year for the first time and Mr Fardell said the new starting point was not an issue for those involved. "We knew starting from Regand Park was always going to be interesting but it just worked out perfectly," he said. READ ALSO: Each year, money raised from the mud run is used for community projects. "We're definitely looking at going back to [Dubbo Regional] Council with some ideas and working with them to create some infrastructure and recreational facilities." Mr Fardell said the committee got great joy out of seeing all the happy faces on Saturday and he knows the community will benefit from the funds raised from the event. "You see these people go out and they are very uncertain of how things are going to roll by the time the get started at the first obstacle they are having a ball," he said. "To see them come across the finish line the kids just love it, smiles all round. "It is a really good feeling as far as the event goes. "It's also good to be able now to put that money in towards something greater as far as the community is concerned." Mr Fardell also wished to thank Clontarf, Rural Fire Service and Dubbo Regional Council in particular the parks and gardens team for all their help and efforts throughout the lead up to Saturday and the Mud Run itself. Next year will be the Mud Run's 10th anniversary with big things planned to celebrate the special occasion. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/af2f06db-7502-4290-94b5-4880215b7b04.JPG/r4_422_8252_5082_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg