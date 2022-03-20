news, local-news,

New emergency and anaesthetic team members at the Royal Flying Doctors Service have tested their skills and reactions through a variety of simulated patient scenarios. The induction training aims to swiftly educate the new recruits at the RFDS' south eastern section on clinical information, terrains, conditions and patients they may be working with. RFDS south eastern Team Leader for Emergency Services Peter Brendt said the simulation training was one of the induction highlights for all our new recruits. READ ALSO: "These scenarios are very extreme situations, but we need to prepare our team for the hard days, because the easy days are easy," Dr Brendt explained. The team leader said the Flying Doctor was such a critical service for people living in rural and remote communities, who otherwise would have to drive hundreds of kilometres to receive care. "We are so proud to be here for our communities and provide this special service and I know the newest doctors are excited to commence," he said. Saskia Irvine, Angus Perks, and Micah Friend recently completed their training, which also involved spending a day on a rural property treating simulated patients in scenario-based exercises who were suffering from a heart-attack, machinery burns, and who had been in serious farm accidents. Having been born in Melbourne, United Kingdom doctor Angus Perks was excited about his return to Australia where he would be pursuing his love of health and looking after people. He said the induction training had helped prepare him for what it will be like working for the Flying Doctor. "I'm used to working in hospital settings in the United Kingdom, whereas this role is completely different, and is something you will never do anywhere else," he said. "The training I've received with the Flying Doctor is amazing, it's a different style and there's a lot to know but I'm enjoying it." Dr Perks is looking forward to meeting his entire team at both the Dubbo and Broken Hill bases, saying that they are "incredible and inspirational people." Thinking about his new role, he said there were many things he was looking forward to, but one that stands out is helping our communities in rural and remote locations. "It's hard to know what to expect because it could be anything, but I'm really excited," he said. The RFDS has been taking healthcare to the furthest corners of Australia since 1928. It provides primary healthcare and 24-hour emergency cover to 90 per cent of Australia, via a modern fleet of specially equipped aircraft.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/207deff4-1444-43b6-afc2-87f6eb5509bc.JPG/r0_224_5472_3316_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg