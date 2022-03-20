news, local-news,

PREPARING the state for future drought events is one of the NSW government's top priorities according to the state's acting Premier. Speaking in Narrabri on Thursday, Deputy Premier Paul Toole said the government was committed to helping regions prepare for future droughts as well announcing he would be filling in for NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet, who had just welcomed his seventh child Celeste. The added responsibility cut short the Bathurst MP's time at the function to just 10 minutes, which was also attended by NSW Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders and federal Parkes MP Mark Coulton. READ ALSO: The question and answer forum about local agriculture and the challenges and opportunities facing the industry was hosted at the Narrabri Bowling Club. "As a government, we are very much focused on ensuring we are continuing to talk about drought," Mr Toole said. "Now it's raining again, people aren't really talking about droughts but we have to make sure we continue to talk about it. "We know there is going to be another one and we've got to ensure while we are getting farms prepared for it, our investment still needs to work alongside the regional communities to ensure that when the next drought hits we are better prepared. "That's exactly why in last year's budget there was still investments there to be prepared for drought."

