'Wildly unacceptable': Blood testing of Lue residents part of Planning Department recommendations

By Benjamin Palmer
March 19 2023 - 6:00am
A portion of the tractorcade that made its way through Mudgee in February. Photo: Benjamin Palmer

Blood tests could be a part of life if a mine just two kilometres from a village's primary school is given the go ahead.

