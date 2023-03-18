Blood tests could be a part of life if a mine just two kilometres from a village's primary school is given the go ahead.
The Department of Planning has recommended that blood testing be carried out on residents in Lue - near Mudgee - and surrounding area as part of a 44-page document which also outlines obligations for water safety and managing contamination risks, air quality and odour control and ongoing community consultation.
The Bowdens mine seeks to excavate 95,000 tonnes of lead as part of its operations.
Greens MP Sue Higginson and spokesperson for mining singled out the recommendation, calling it 'shocking'.
"If there is concern that there could be lead contamination of local communities then the mine should not go ahead, it's just that simple," Higginson said.
"It is wildly unacceptable that NSW Planning and Bowdens Silver think that it is reasonable or feasible to wait until a child at a nearby primary school has elevated levels of lead in their blood before recognising this risk."
READ ALSO:
ACM reached out to Bowdens for comment on the document. A spokesperson responded with a document of 'factual' bullet points pertaining to the mine and the department's recommendations.
"Bowdens Silver is aware of some community concerns on this matter and has voluntarily committed to monitoring lead in dust to demonstrate to the community that the levels of dust and contained lead are safe," part of the statement said.
"Blood lead level testing and tracking over time would form one component of a Social Impact Management Plan for the development and will require approval by the Planning Secretary. This would form part of the consent conditions and would need to be adhered to (and is enforceable) like all other conditions. It is important to note that while a condition will exist for Bowdens Silver to offer blood level testing, it is up to community members to decide if they choose to participate."
Ms Higginson has also expressed grave concerns over the proposed silver mine given the Lue Primary School housing 20 students was just two kilometres away from the mining site.
Ms Higginson said mining projects must guarantee that pollution can be controlled and should be assessed with human health and environment as central concerns.
"This mine is proposed to operate for 15 years according to this consent, even small exposures of lead over that period of time would have lifelong consequences for a young person growing up in the area," she said.
"Families that are unaware of the risks and that don't take up the voluntary blood testing could be in a toxic fallout out zone without ever knowing it."
Earlier this month, the Greens raised concerns about potential health impacts from Tomingley Gold Mine operations after reports of lead contamination near similar developments.
A number of households within 18 kilometres of Newcrest mining company's Cadia gold mine found elevated levels of heavy metals in their water after independent testing.
The results were sent to the Environmental Protection Authority especially since Newcrest had previously been fined $15,000 in August 2022 after dust from the mining site had polluted water tanks.
"From Orange to Dubbo to Mudgee, communities are ringing the alarm bells about lead being stored in open tailings ponds near private homes, towns and schools," Mc Higginson said while discussing the Tomingley matter.
"The Greens will be looking very closely at these projects and supporting communities that face permanent risks of lead poisoning because the planning system is failing to protect people."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.