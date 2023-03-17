Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Gilgandra farmers Brian and Sue Armstrong starring in a film about their life in far-flung Warrawong

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
March 17 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue and Brian Armstrong photographed by filmmaker Simon Target last winter on their property Warrawong at the Warrumbungles in Gilgandra. Picture by Simon Target

A documentary film about a farm outside of Gilgandra is impressing audiences around the country and even in Europe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.