A documentary film about a farm outside of Gilgandra is impressing audiences around the country and even in Europe.
Titled 'Warrawong - The windy place on a hill', the picture by Sydney filmmaker Simon Target captures the beauty of the 4000-acre cattle and sheep station in the foothills of the Warrumbungles run by Brian and Sue Armstrong.
What's impacting audiences is the "warts and all" look at life on the land and the challenges that poses.
The 30-minute film reveals the harsh realities of the Armstrong's' daily life as farmers: driving 80 kilometres to get basic groceries, Sue picking up dead mice, Brian feeding herds of sheep and goats by himself, collecting firewood in winter to keep warm, and socialising during Saturday night meals with fellow farmers at the community hall.
But for Mrs Armstrong, she believes letting people see how they truly live "is highlighting farming in this modern era" that while situated in one of the scenic places in the far west of the state, there's a myriad of dilemmas to deal with.
"For us locals, we look at that beautiful scenery [shown in the film] but we also know that we got droughts, mouse plague and flooding ... [the film] brings home to us and reminds us that's what we did and that's how it went," she said.
One of the tough dilemmas for farmers is isolation, particularly for older farmers such as the Armstrongs, who are now in their mid-70s and contemplating whether to sell up and move to town.
"Do you leave the farm because you are ill or your health is not good? It's a dilemma for us," Mrs Armstrong said.
"How would we feel living in town? Do we sit on the veranda and look at the traffic go by after living on the farm all our lives and being able to see huge vistas?"
Mrs Armstrong said the film also opens up discussions around the difficult situation of farmers living on their own in remote farms and how local members of the Country Women's Association (CWA) are providing support however they can and often in ways not many people know about.
"A farmer, a man on his own, and you'll find the local CWA dropping by to bring meals for him because Meals-on-Wheels are not there," Mrs Armstrong said.
"I think Simon [the filmmaker] was so intrigued about the CWA, that we are women and also farmers ... he couldn't believe that we don't just make scones but we do many things for our community as well."
Mr Target said he filmed the CWA in their daily activities at Collie, Dubbo, Tooraweenah and Coonamble and he is convinced the volunteer work they do through their expansive support networks are among the reasons farmers in remote areas can "tolerate such situations".
He revealed he was "startled about the many stories of hardships during the drought as farmers were forced to kill their stock ... unable to afford basic maintenance on their properties even pumping out septic tanks".
Filming across the far west and knowing the "farmers life up close and warts and all", Mr Target said the adversities they faced was "a lesson to all urban Aussies like me".
"The distant horizon is so impressive to city people like me. If Brian and Sue climb to the top of their place, they can see two-thirds of NSW largely empty stretching to the west. There is so much to film there," Mr Target said.
The film is among the many notable documentary films Mr Target has produced in the last decade and was selected for showing last year at the Sydney Film Festival and Krakow Film Festival.
Mr Target's wife, author Beata Zatorska has written books about her childhood in Poland and earlier spoke about it in a CWA gathering in Gilgandra, and from dinner table chats, the idea about the film came about.
After showing the film at Sydney, the couple brought the film in Krakow.
"The European audience loved watching central NSW, a land so alien for them," Mr Target said.
"[they think] It could be another planet. They laughed out loud when Sue says [in the film] 'it's only 80 kilometres to get a cup of coffee."
Warrawong - The windy place on the hill by Simon Target will be shown for the inaugural Gilgandra Film Festival on Sunday, April 22, at 7pm at the Gilgandra Shire Hall.
The event is sponsored by the Gilgandra Shire Council and Bendigo Bank. The $25 per head ticket includes supper.
Two other documentary films will be shown - Masha and Valentyna - about two young women who escaped the war in Ukraine and The Dreamlike of Georgie Stone about a Melbourne teenager's transformation from being born a boy into a girl.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
