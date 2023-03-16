Members of the Dubbo Youth Council as young as 12 have met with the Social Justice Committee to engage in matters including homelessness.
Dubbo Councillor, and chair of the Youth Council and Social Justice committees, Pam Wells, said the groups had "robust conversation" when they met in February and there was interest from the youths to become more involved in social justice matters.
Ms Wells said she was encouraging the connection between the two groups, and they had been conversing about housing and social housing, including homelessness.
"While [homelessness] is a conversational topic at the moment with the group, we're hoping to broaden that conversation and see what the committee needs to do to connect with Homelessness NSW, as well as the Dubbo Regional Council, and housing forums, on how do we bring those key stakeholders together so everyone has a voice," Ms Wells told the Daily Liberal.
She said it was "a really engaged conversation" and she could "feel and see" that the young people were interested in helping.
Dubbo Council has recently launched expressions of interest for the youth council following two members moving out of the area. The Youth Council is an advisory board made up of members of the community aged between 12 and 24 years.
"We want to make it fluid - we want to hear the voices of the young people," Ms Wells said.
The members had recently been discussing a lack of appropriate air conditioning at the current PCYC building.
"Given the heat there was a bit of a topic around making sure there is suitable cooling," Ms Wells said.
The youth council members regularly acquire feedback from other young people in the community in the form of a survey.
IN OTHER NEWS
She said the panel was "quite vocal about the needs of young people and young people getting a voice" which was "exactly what we need to ensure there's a young voice in our planning and thinking".
She said involving youth council members with social justice issues was an opportunity for young people to continue to be involved in council matters once they "age out" of the council.
"It gives them another area to engage with and connect with council and have a voice," she said.
Director Community Culture and Places, Jane Bassingthwaighte, said: "We have been receiving expressions of interest, so we are encouraging to promote the youth council and anyone looking at joining council we are encouraging and reviewing applications if we do receive them."
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.