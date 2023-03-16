Daily Liberal
Dubbo Social Justice Committee meets with Youth Council on social justice issues

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated March 16 2023 - 2:24pm, first published 2:01pm
Dubbo Councillor Pam Wells is encouraging her Youth Council members to join discussions with the Social Justice Committee. Pictures from file

Members of the Dubbo Youth Council as young as 12 have met with the Social Justice Committee to engage in matters including homelessness.

