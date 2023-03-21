A record number of riders turned out for the 10th anniversary of Dubbo's Black Dog Ride on Sunday, March 19.
To celebrate the big milestone more than 350 riders turned up on the day, smashing the previous record of 302.
Organiser Wayne Amor said it was the biggest ride they'd ever had, but they weren't looking to break any records.
"It makes you think about what you're going to do next time and I probably won't try to go as big next time," he said.
One of the highlights of the day was the auction of the saw blade which was sold for an amazing $3000.
"I know the guy and he comes on long distance rides and he's been coming up for a few years from the Hunter region and as we all know everyone has a story and Sunday's story was his story," he said.
"He lost his wife to suicide 15 years before and that was going to be her saw blade."
Mr Amor said nobody was expecting to raise that amount of money in the auction.
"If we got $500 we would have been real happy, I had a silent bid from another friend of mine and he didn't even get a look in," he said.
"I didn't even get to put my hand up, there were a couple of other local guys who were in the chase for a little while and they went over and had a yarn afterwards, but he [the auction winner] said 'nope that was going to be mine'."
With close to 50 volunteers and 10 community groups in attendance, Mr Amor is proud of what they managed to achieve.
"We had a really great day," he said.
"The NSW Police were amazing with helping us out with an escort on the day with Senior Constable Rachael Coman on the bike and she was really impressed with how it all went and she seemed to have a really good day."
The bike riders engaged with more than 600 people on their ride to Collie, including people at the Narromine Car Show, locals at the pubs as well as truck drivers at different stops.
READ MORE:
"There was heaps of support on the roads whether it be in town or out on properties when we were coming past, there were kids out there waving with balloons," he said.
"We were really happy with the reaction and the support, we were just extremely happy with the how people in the community behaved towards us."
With 50 per cent of riders coming from out of town, Mr Amor felt proud that people wanted to get involved.
"They've come from far and wide which is awesome," he said.
With people travelling from Gilgandra, Parkes, Narromine, Wellington, Bourke, Wallget, Moree, Central Coast, Canberra, Sydney and the South Coast, it was a major affair for the riders.
"Motorcycle tourism is a growing industry and no one has jumped on it yet which is unfortunate for them," Mr Amor said.
