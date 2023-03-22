Dubbo's popular artisan brewery and restaurant, Devil's Hollow has kept it a secret until now.
Their latest brew, The Commotion, is ready for mass taste testing and will be on offer at the weekend's Beers to the Bush Festival.
In-house brewer Matt Devenish has concocted a "refreshing, easy drinking XPA style beer" that's perfect for warm weather and the brewers can't wait to share it.
"Beer lovers should love the four per cent ABV making it refreshing, drinkable beer with fruity aromas of raspberry and rock melon," Mr Devenish said.
"The tasters should be noting sweet pineapple, rock melon and a subtle hint of lychee's sweetness, it's delicious."
Devil's Hollow currently has 11 other styles of beer and there's plenty of ideas for future drinks, too.
"We are getting better, stronger and innovative, currently brewing 11 core beers, two seasonal beers and many more in the pipeline," Ms Usback said.
"All our brews are artisans that use mainly Australian grown produce, including the grains from the Riverina, and hops from southern Victoria and northern Tasmania."
As is the case with all their beers, there's an interesting local story behind the name of The Commotion.
The idea came from "a high speed collision at the Geurie [train] crossing loop" that happened in 1963, Ms Usback said.
"Matt is from Geurie, we thought it was fitting for the beer name to reflect this ... a Sydney bound mail train collided with a goods train waiting at the station causing a massive derailment," she said.
"The track remained closed for three days and both locomotives were destroyed, never to return to service, what a commotion.
"Matt is currently working on his special chocolate and hazelnut stumped stout ready for winter as well as more surprises.
"We have a brand new 125 litre pilot brew kit, the possibilities are endless, we are excited."
Devil's Hollow will be among the 15 leading craft breweries showcasing 75 brands at Dubbo's fifth Beers to the Bush Festival this Saturday, March 25 from 1pm to 7pm at Macquarie Lion's Park on the corner of Newell Highway and Macquarie Street.
Tickets are available at 123Tix by clicking here.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
