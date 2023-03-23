Setting a disco scene reminiscent of that which dominated the 1970s is one of the most demanding live gigs for Damian Wynne.
Leading an eight-member band, Mt Wynne performs with his wife vocalist Sarah Wynne, vocalist Shaleena Bain, and three other talented musicians Scott Skirving, Andrew Blackmore, and Gerry Byron.
Wynne sampled a Bee Gees' Barry Gibb's Stayin' Alive falsetto during the Daily Liberal interview then changed over to ABBA's Benny Andersson for a one-liner of Waterloo.
"It's pretty hard to do believe it or not, putting the old and new in both sets," Wynne said of his band's upcoming show at Dubbo.
ABBA and the Bee Gees - A Night to Remember will be performed on Saturday, April 1 at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre (DRTCC).
Their show promises to be "a high-octane disco night" and audience participation has been the band's signature mark in every show they do.
In the ABBA segment, Sarah is performing as Agneta Faltskog, Shaleena as Frida Lyngstad, Scott as Bjorn while the Bee Gees segment has Andrew as Maurice Gibb and Gerry as Robin Gibb.
"We're an audience participation show and we want to hear everyone singing now that COVID is gone," Wynne said.
"We're there to take everybody's mind off worries on the cost of living and everything happening in our world."
Over two-and-a-half hours, audiences are taken on the successful journeys the Bee Gees and ABBA have had since with video and film footage.
"We will do all their hits such as Stayin' Alive, Massachussetts ... Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia, Knowing Me Knowing You.
"And if we happen to miss any of the songs that people want to hear, they can just write a note on the back of a hundred-dollar bill and we'll sing it for them," Wynne said before bursting into laughter.
Wynne said his band had always performed in Dubbo and around the Central West and Far West towns because his family originally came from Gilgandra.
"My father is Norm Wynne and many [earliest members] of his family came out from there. My mum Anna now lives in Queensland since Dad passed away.
"The best part of being in music is the support we get, we are so happy and thankful for the people of Dubbo coming to our shows," said Wynne, who is based in Port Macquarie, along with other band members.
But more importantly, Wynne's entry into the music industry in Australia is propelled by his uncle, the singer and songwriter Gordon Parson, the composer of Slim Dusty's all-time hit, A Pub With No Beer.
"My uncle Gordon wrote that song for Slim and it's the first Australian song written and recorded by an Australian to go number one in the music chart in Australia," Wynne said
The late Parsons has written numerous songs, but A Pub With No Beer remains his most significant contribution to the music industry.
Wynne and his band are set to perform at Verdi Theatre in Florence, Italy in September this year, and it's a performance dedicated to his mother's Italian heritage, he said.
"As musicians, we travel the world, and we're used to travelling the miles," he said.
ABBA and the Bee Gees - A Night to Remember is coming live on Saturday, April 1 at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre and you can click here for more details and booking.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
