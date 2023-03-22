Daily Liberal
Home/News/Health
Health

Paramedics to leave low-risk patients at emergency department

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated March 22 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paramedics and ADHSU members Allison Moffitt and Melissa Todhunter are participating in HSU industrial action appealing for higher pay and better conditions for paramedics. Picture supplied

Frustrated ambulance workers and Health Services Union members in Dubbo will leave low-risk patients - including those with sunburn and stubbed toes - in the emergency department so they can attend to life-threatening jobs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.