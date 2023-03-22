The sun was shining for a day of family fun at Victoria Park as Dubbo locals of all backgrounds came together for a playgroup picnic in celebration of Harmony Week.
"Harmony Week is all about the fact we're all the same, we all should be getting along together, everybody's welcome and everyone belongs," said Lorna Brenna, facilitator of Buninyong School as Community Centre.
"So I thought I would invite all the playgroups in town - and all the families with little ones - to come along and join us for a picnic with lots of different food to share and lots of different activities.
"It's really good to see so many people getting along together."
Harmony Week runs from Monday, March 20 to Sunday, March 26. It is a celebration that recognises the nation's diversity and brings together Australians from all different backgrounds.
Ms Brennan said the occasion was especially important as, in recent years, Dubbo's culturally and linguistically diverse community has grown significantly.
"About 25 percent of families in Dubbo are culturally and linguistically diverse now. I've been working in this sector for almost 30 years and I've seen over the last seven or eight years a huge influx in multicultural families," she said.
"The last few years with COVID everything kind of closed down, even last year people were still hesitant to come out. But this year people are coming out in droves, our playgroups are massive. It's fabulous!"
All families in Dubbo with children aged five and under were invited to come along on the day and enjoy activities including storytime with representatives from the Western Plains Zoo, dancing, painting, colouring and making worry dolls.
Community organisations including Mission Australia, Connective Community Services and the Orana Toy Library also came along on the day to let families with young children know about their services.
"It's good to find out about the services available, before, we didn't really know that these were here and seeing them all together makes it easy to identify what's here," said father Pocholo Frincisco, who brought his two children along to the picnic.
While Ms Brennan has organised Harmony Week events before, this is the first time she has organised a picnic to bring together different playgroups for the day.
"It's such a simple thing to do, it's not a big deal. I've always done something for Harmony Day but this is the first time I've done this picnic event, and we'll definitely do it again," she said.
