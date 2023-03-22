Daily Liberal
All the fun of Dubbo's Harmony Week picnic

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated March 22 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 4:00pm
ORISCON's Gargi Ganguly with Daria Alikhani and Katrina Martynova and picnic organiser Lorna Brennan. Picture by Belinda Soole

The sun was shining for a day of family fun at Victoria Park as Dubbo locals of all backgrounds came together for a playgroup picnic in celebration of Harmony Week.

