Cost of living crunch and staff shortages making vet care less accessible, locals say

AH
By Allison Hore
March 13 2023 - 5:00am
Kerriann Swinton and daughter Zoey Swinton with Nelly, their kelpie who was chipped and vaccinated at the Animal Welfare League's vet truck. Picture by Belinda Soole

Cost of living pressures and difficulty getting appointments at local veterinary clinics are making it harder for people to access appropriate care for their animals.

