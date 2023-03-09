Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Narromine's Lynda Edwards named NSW Premier's Woman of the Year 2023

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated March 9 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 2:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lynda Edwards, a proud Wangkumara and Barkandji woman from Narromine, was among six women to be nominated for the NSW Aboriginal Woman of the Year Award. Picture supplied

Narromine's Lynda Edwards is "incredibly honoured" to have been named 2023 NSW Premier's Woman of the Year and NSW Aboriginal Woman of the Year for her First Nations financial advocacy work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.