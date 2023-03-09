Narromine's Lynda Edwards is "incredibly honoured" to have been named 2023 NSW Premier's Woman of the Year and NSW Aboriginal Woman of the Year for her First Nations financial advocacy work.
The proud Wangkumara and Barkandji woman has been a volunteer and voice for the Narromine community, as well as an advocate for the financial rights, fairness and inclusion of First Nations people across NSW and Australia.
Ms Edwards received the honours at the NSW Women of the Year Awards, which were announced at a ceremony at the International Convention Centre, Sydney, on Thursday, March 9, as part of NSW Women's Week.
Ms Edwards was named the Premier's winner after winning her NSW Aboriginal Woman of the Year category.
Ms Edwards said: "I am surrounded by strong women. This isn't just about me, it's a journey of everyone that works in the financial literacy space for First Nations people."
Ms Edwards said the award would open doors for her to be able to have conversations with government - and perhaps to work with financial-based businesses about what's good practice when working with vulnerable people.
"This will be such an opportunity for me to chat about First Nations financial literacy and the challenges people face on the ground," Ms Edwards told the Daily Liberal.
"This isn't just a First Nations issue, but I see the vulnerability in our migrants and refuges as well, and I think there are opportunities here now to have those really robust conversations and play a role in decision making."
Ms Edwards played a key role in the campaign which highlighted Telstra's mis-selling of telco products to people in remote communities, for which Telstra incurred a $50 million ACCC fine.
Prior to this, she was Aboriginal Liaison Officer with the Department of Aboriginal Affairs and an Aboriginal Community Liaison Officer within the NSW Police Force.
Ms Edwards' work with Catholiccare Wilcannia-Forbes, and then with Financial Counselling Australia, has been pivotal in leading campaigns calling out unethical sales tactics and building financial health across the region.
Her work has resulted in significant improvements in the way financial services engage with, assist and support First Nations people and community.
IN OTHER NEWS
Ms Edwards said she was honoured by the number of First Nations women who were at the awards, and said she hoped to see an Aboriginal woman honoured in each category in the future.
She said she had already begun talks with Premier Dominic Perrottet about financial ethics and the law.
"While it's great to have a constitutional change, we need to have a regulatory change as well, as it's the legislation that's letting people down in terms of vulnerability," Ms Edwards said.
Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor said the prestigious Premier's award celebrates "nobility of character, commitment to change and the strength to succeed, all attributes held by Ms Edwards".
Premier Dominic Perrottet said: "Ms Edwards' work in the financial sector over the past 17 years has resulted in significant improvements in the way financial services engage with, assist and support First Nations people and communities."
Dubbo's Kirsty Hargraves was also a finalist in the NSW Aboriginal Woman of the Year category for her work at Taronga Western Plains Zoo, where she runs the Walanmarra youth program.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.