Dubbo is a prominent cattle region and this Dubbo Show is set to be "huge", offering "stiff competition" for breeders and herdsmen alike.
This is according to Kelly Lovell, member of the Dubbo Show Society and chief steward of the cattle section for the last 10 years.
"There's really good prize money up for grabs if you win the interbreed competition," Ms Lovell told the Daily Liberal.
Four-and-a-half thousand dollars, to be exact.
"People come from a wide range of areas to compete in that [competition]. I don't think any of the other smaller shows like Bathurst or Orange have that sort of prize money," Ms Lovell said.
A lot has changed in cattle showing over the past 10 years.
"You used to have the basic Hereford, Shorthorns and Angus. Now people are after those different breeds of cattle," Ms Lovell said.
This includes Speckle Parks, Murray Greys, Charolais, Simmental and Fleckvieh.
Saturday is the main cattle event, when the bulk of cattle are judged and awarded.
The show will offer a big opportunity for young folks, who will compete on the Friday in the junior judging and paraders, and on Sunday in the juniors heifer class.
"Our junior can run anywhere between 150 competitors up, and I think this year will be huge - it's the second Dubbo Show since COVID," Ms Lovell said.
Helping the juniors is what started-off Ms Lovell in cattle. She became involved because her daughter Emma-Jane Lovell was "a cattle kid" and involved in the show circuit.
"She got into the judging circuit in cattle, grain, fleece and fruit and veg," Ms Lovell said.
Emma-Jane went on to become the 2016 national meat judging champion in Tasmania.
The Lovell family owns a small Shorthorn farm in Terramungamine.
The Dubbo Show is a prime opportunity for schools to show the cattle they've been working with during agriculture class, and on Sunday they will showcase their herdsmanship.
"Who wins the grand champion herdsman [will be a highlight]," Ms Lovell said.
"The kids compete over the three days. It's not just if you have the winning cow, it's how you present yourself and your animal, how much effort you put in, how kind you are to others and your animal - it's highly contested."
The Dubbo Show is celebrating 150 years in 2023 and will take place on Friday, May 19, Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21. The Grand Parade will begin at 2.30pm on Saturday.
