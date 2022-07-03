A moderate flood alert has been issued for the Bell River at Wellington.
The NSW State Emergency Service issued the warning on Monday morning.
"Moderate to heavy rainfall since Friday has caused minor to moderate flooding across the Bell and Macquarie River catchments," the alert states.
"Moderate flooding is occurring along the Bell River at Wellington, where river levels are nearing a peak. Moderate flooding is possible along the Macquarie River at Warren Tuesday afternoon.
"Minor flooding is occurring along the Macquarie River at Wellington, and minor flooding is likely at Dubbo, Narromine, and Warren from Monday."
The alert states the situation is being closely monitored and will be revised as necessary.
Dubbo Regional Council has closed the bridge in Wellington on Showground Road due to the Bell River peaking. The Duke of Wellington Bridge is also closed.
A moderate warning is in place for the Serisier Bridge as the Macquarie River continue to rise.
Council is also monitoring the Troy Bridge, which is likely to be closed Monday morning.
Pedestrian bridges across the local government area have been closed.
According to the SES, the Bell River at Wellington peaked at 6.45 metres at 2am on Monday and is slowly falling.
Old Sydney Road, Spilsbury Lane and Caves road may be impacted by floodwater.
The Macquarie River at Wellington Bridge peaked at 5.74 metres at 4am on Monday morning. It is currently falling.
At Dubbo, it has exceeded the minor flood level of 5.5 metres at 6am on Monday morning and is rising.
The SES says the river may reach around 7.5 metres on Monday afternoon with minor flooding.
If it does, Yabang Gee, Shibble, Troy and Emile Serisier Bridges may close.
Low-lying properties in Bligh Street may be affected by floodwater.
Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
