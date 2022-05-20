news, local-news,

The federal election will be held on Saturday, May 21. It's compulsory for everyone who is enrolled to vote. Voting is open from 8am until 6pm. Voting is also available at Wongarbon Public School, Ballimore Public School, Narromine Public School and Eumungerie Public School. Telephone voting for Australians who recently contracted COVID will be expanded, after an apparent loophole emerged in the legislation that was set to prevent many from having their say. Special Minister of State Ben Morton said the government, in consultation with the Opposition, had acted on advice provided by the Australian Electoral Commission on Friday morning. "Any voter who has tested positive for COVID-19 after 6pm Friday 13th May will be able to access the Secure Telephone Voting service," he said in a statement. "It is important that every Australian who is enrolled and entitled to vote, be able to exercise their democratic right and this change ensures that." Read more here. Derek Hardman, Indigenous-Aboriginal Party Mr Hardman is starry-eyed at the prospect to be part of a strong voice for the Indigenous people. If he makes it, he will become the first member of parliament from an Indigenous-led political party, albeit minor party, that achieved their foundation's purpose of not being connected with any of the major parties. The Australia's First Nations Political Party initially formed in 2015 in the Northern Territory but they lacked enough membership from NT's Indigenous population who are of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island background. The current minister for Indigenous Australians, Ken Wyatt, a Coalition cabinet member represents the Liberal Party's seat of Hasluck in Western Australia, while Barton MP Linda Burnie is a rusted-on Labor in NSW but widely respected across major parties. Read more here. Peter Rothwell, Liberal Democratic Party This is his first time running for the seat of Parkes. The Liberal Democrats website states that the party stands for low taxes, small government and individual responsibility. "The Government is comprised of politicians and public servants with no special insight or wisdom. Despite that, it constantly tells us what is best for us and how to run our lives. It ties up businesses in red tape - preventing them from investing, expanding and employing," the website states. Read more here. Deborah Swinbourn, Pauline Hanson's One Nation Ms Swinbourn's bio on the One Nation website says she is standing up for all Australians and particularly those facing hardship after the past few years of mandates. She feels a moral obligation to speak out against discrimination and segregation. Read more here. Mark Coulton, National Party Mr Coulton, a farmer and grazier, has overwhelmingly won five elections since 2007 after serving as Gwydir Shire mayor. He was a frontbencher in Scott Morrison's cabinet from February 2020 until July last year as minister for regional health, regional communications and local government and admits "there is no such thing as completely safe seat". Read more here. Petrus Van Der Steen, United Australia Party United Australia Party candidate Petrus Van Der Steen is proud he has the firm backing of billionaire businessman Clive Palmer. It made it easier for him to run again for Parkes in the upcoming federal election. "We're lucky we've got [Clive's] support. He helps us set up and comes up with brilliant policies. Thanks to Clive we're not beholden to lobbyists and we're not owned by external influences," the 59-year-old entertainment business owner said. Read more here. Stuart Howe, independent Independent candidate Stuart Howe, 55, is a former banker and poultry farmer who if elected, pledges to enable constituents to vote on legislations digitally. "It is my intent if elected to be guided by a majority of my constituents using appropriate technology to enable the electorate to communicate with me directly as your member of parliament by way of the majority to vote on any bill or piece of legislation that comes before the House of Representatives," Mr Howe said. Read more here. Jack Ayoub, Australian Labor party This is the second time Mr Ayoub, an ex-teacher's aide and ex-army trainee prior to working with AWU, is contesting the Parkes seat. The 27-year-old has pitched to boost the region's mobile phone connectivity and expand full-fibre NBN for homes and businesses. "Connectivity is essential in the regions for access to education, health and commerce. If we want young people to stay here, connectivity is critical. We know that if you go to outskirts of many of our communities, connectivity is non-existent," he said. Read more here. Trish Frail, The Greens Ms Frail originally hails from Brewarrina and is currently on the local council in the town as well as running her own business. But she believes now is the time for her to step up in the world of politics. "I decided to run for the federal election because I'm a great supporter of The Greens and I really do believe the Parkes region is in need of a change," she said. "So I wanted to give it that change." Read more here. Ben Fox, Informed Medical Options Party The 41-year-old has been a chef and school teacher during his career. This is his first time running for the seat of Parkes. The IMOP was established in 2016. The party's website states: "Our large membership base and supporters stand for the right to refuse or choose medical products (including COVID-19 vaccines) or procedures without coercion, discrimination, bullying or punishment." Read more here.

