Trish Frail believes it is time for a change in leadership after being named The Greens party's candidate for the Parkes electorate at the upcoming federal election. Ms Frail originally hails from Brewarrina and is currently on the local council in the town as well as running her own business. But she believes now is the time for her to step up in the world of politics. "I decided to run for the federal election because I'm a great supporter of The Greens and I really do believe the Parkes region is in need of a change," she said. "So I wanted to give it that change." While it had never crossed her mind to run for the seat of Parkes before, Ms Frail said the decision to become The Greens candidate happened quite quickly. "It just happened, it really did just happen," she said. "I just thought 'well, why not?' If you don't put your hat in the ring then you are never going to know." When it comes to issues she is concerned about, Ms Frail believes there is a lot more which could be done in the electorate, especially to help those out west in rural and remote areas. READ ALSO: "I'm very passionate about quite a few things including the needs of women and children as well as the needs of families," she said. "Domestic violence and family violence are issues I've been working around for quite a while so I'm very concerned about them. The environmental concerns around the river and the native plants, health issues in remote communities, employment, housing and social justice for first nations people. "I'm also concerned how we as women as working as hard men but we are paid 14 per cent less than men are." Ms Frail also believes the state of the health care system in the rural and remote areas of the electorate are in need of an upgrade after COVID-19 ripped through several areas during August and September last year. While Nationals candidate Mark Coulton has held the seat of Parkes for several years now, Ms Frail is not afraid of going up against him at the election, which is set to be held in May. "I'll challenge Mark Coulton to tell the truth about climate change," she said. "I really do believe that the seat of Parkes is in need of a change and I'm here to give it a change." The federal election will be held on either May 7,14 or 21 with a date yet to be confirmed.

