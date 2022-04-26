news, local-news,

A former banker and poultry farmer took the plunge in politics and is reaching out to voters online as his only tool to get elected. Is a digital campaign powerful enough? Fifty-five-year-old Stuart Howe, who grew up in the Blue Mountains, thinks his social media channels are sending strong messages to Parkes' voters. If elected, one of his pledges, aside from a 10-point plan explained in a video with his own voice-over, is to enable Parkes' constituents to vote on legislations digitally. "It is my intent if elected to be guided by a majority of my constituents using appropriate technology to enable the electorate to communicate with me directly as your member of parliament by way of the majority to vote on any bill or piece of legislation that comes before the House of Representatives," Mr Howe said in the video. Condobolin pharmacist, David Rees, is one of the people who have taken the time to look at the online campaign. "He (Howe) was door-knocking around town as an independent candidate and he came to my home and we talked about his candidacy. I thought it gives me more options who to vote for instead of the usual parties," Rees said. "He came to the pharmacy again so I could certify his documents. He seemed a nice guy and I had a quick look at his website though I haven't read much of his policies. He sounded really good and I think he will be a good candidate." The documents Mr Rees signed to assist Mr Howe was a statutory declaration for the Australian Electoral Commission renouncing Mr Howe's British citizenship as part of Section 44 of the Constitution requiring all Australian candidates for parliament cannot be holding dual citizenship. Mr Howe was born in Zambia to British parents but they fled the country in 1969 due to civil war and migrated to Australia. His only brother has died and he has also lost contact with his parents, Mr Howe stated in the AEC declaration. His website shows two newspaper clippings, one from when he helped save a woman during a house fire in Springwood while the other is about a road accident at Bligh Park, along with faded photographs of his family, the Governor-General's bravery award and military service memorabilia. Howe's website reads he wants voters to feel "as a future leader I have your back, that everything will be okay". Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/735db665-21e3-4cc2-add4-cad3feb3c35a.png/r70_0_1132_600_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg