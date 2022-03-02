news, local-news,

Part-time Dubbo resident Peter Rothwell is running for the federal seat of Parkes in the 2022 election. The 41-year-old is a member of the Liberal Democrats party and has been a business owner and a farmer during his career. This is his first time running for the seat of Parkes. The Liberal Democrats website states that the party stands for low taxes, small government and individual responsibility. "The Government is comprised of politicians and public servants with no special insight or wisdom. Despite that, it constantly tells us what is best for us and how to run our lives. It ties up businesses in red tape - preventing them from investing, expanding and employing," the website states. "The Liberal Democrats believe government have neither the expertise, nor the rights to tell people how to run their lives. People should be free to make their own choices and accept responsibility for the consequences, so long as nobody else is harmed." Mr Rothwell has been a member of the party for a number of months and joined because he became "disenfranchised" with the Liberal-National Coalition. He said he felt the need to stand up as a candidate for Parkes as he sees the major parties no longer represent their base. "What attracted me to the Liberal Democrats was seeing that they are a real party for the individual," Mr Rothwell said. "I believe that you have to empower people and individuals matter. You have to give them the environment and confidence to chase their dreams and pursue their interests." He said "too much of our lives are being ruled by government and the perception of the individual is being diminished all the time". "In my opinion, what gives people purpose in life is picking up and carrying a load and taking responsibility," he said. Mr Rothwell is a primary producer working the family farm north of Mendooran. He serves the community through the Dubbo and Mendooran Rescue Squads and is former secretary of the Gilgandra District Cricket competition. He said managing government debt was a big ticket item on the Liberal Democrats agenda.

