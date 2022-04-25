news, local-news,

United Australia Party candidate Petrus Van Der Steen is proud he has the firm backing of billionaire businessman Clive Palmer. It made it easier for him to run again for Parkes in the upcoming federal election. "We're lucky we've got [Clive's] support. He helps us set up and comes up with brilliant policies. Thanks to Clive we're not beholden to lobbyists and we're not owned by external influences," the 59-year-old entertainment business owner said. Having known Mr Palmer for over 12 years, Mr Van Der Steen has been privileged to know some ins and outs as party bearer in the far west. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "Clive always gets the bad and often mistaken in the media because he's everything a lot people aren't. He's rich, he's successful, he's a brilliant businessman and good ole larrikin. His sense of humour is second to none." When Parkes' voters make their way to the ballot box on May 21, Mr Van Der Steen likened it to choosing a variety of ice cream flavours with nine candidates from big and minor parties such as UAP, as well as independents. "It's a bit like choosing what ice cream flavour they might want whether strawberry, vanilla or chocolate so they'd vote for that candidate," he said Mr Van Der Steen drove more than 500 kilometres to Dubbo from his Drake home base to witness the Australian Electoral Commission's ballot number draw last week, mingling cordially with his opponents and fellow campaigners exchanging notes after UAP took number five in the line up. "Three weeks to go and I'm going to campaign hard and get out there and meet as many people as I can. But I am not going networking and mud-throwing at other candidates. I will take the matter to them and listen. May the best person win. Mr Van Der Steen said he was standing for UAP because of sound policies that will bring changes such as giving back the choice for Australian whether they'd get vaccinated or not against COVID and affordable home ownership. "People should make the choice not enforced or coerced. I am not vaccinated and will remain so because its my choice. UAP is not for dividing. We want our nation back together." UAP wants a maximum of three per cent interest on home loans for the next five years to enable families priced out of the property market to buy their homes. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168083814/9b10405a-5f28-4903-89f8-b296f8d040e8.jpg/r0_109_500_391_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg