A new set of local Stars are getting ready to hit the dance floor for a good cause.
The 2024 Stars of Dubbo Dance for Cancer was launched on Thursday, November 9.
The event, which raises money for Cancer Council NSW, pairs keen volunteers from the community with local dance schools to perform at the fundraising gala.
This year's stars are: Jason Dearmer, the staff at SJ Shooter Real Estate, Mathew Dickerson, Sergey Shchetinin, Pip Smith and Peter Barton, Alex Ronayne and Alex Bonham, Joe Williams and Sheridan Waitowski.
Each star, or team of stars, was assigned a dance genre to learn at the launch.
It's the 10th year the Stars of Dubbo has been held, and Cancer Council's community fundraising coordinator Cassandra Sullivan said she was excited to see what the latest stars had in store.
All of the money raised from the Stars of Dubbo go towards local Cancer Council initiatives.
"Funds raised help support Cancer Council's life-saving cancer research, prevention, advocacy and local support programs like Transport to Treatment for people affected by cancer," Ms Sullivan said.
The Stars of Dubbo gala will be held on April 12, 2024 at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre.
About 400 people are expected to attend.
The 2022 Stars of Dubbo raised $154,596 for the Cancer Council. The 2023 event was postponed.
