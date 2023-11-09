Two Dubbo businesses are competing with the best in the state at the NSW Business Awards in Sydney on Thursday, November 9.
Andrew Everett, CEO of Westhaven Limited, Dubbo, is a finalist in the Outstanding Business Leader category.
Kelly Johnson, room leader in the baby's class which includes one-to-two-year-old children at Regand Park Early Childhood Education Centre, Dubbo, is a finalist in the Outstanding Employee category.
Mr Everett said culture was at the heart of the work Westhaven did as a disability services provider in the Dubbo community.
He said it was "very, very humbling" to head-up the organisation of 800 staff that supports over 350 people in Dubbo.
"It's very humbling to lead such an amazing team, and the amazing things they do every day for people with disabilities," Mr Everett told the Daily Liberal in June, when he won his category at the 2023 Western NSW Business Awards in Orange.
Mr Everett said Westhaven had a "unique culture" that was focused on being "very innovative in how it is supporting people with disability".
"We have a very accountable leadership team. The culture at Westhaven is, bring your A-game - we will treat you as an adult when you come to work for us and I think that's what most people are looking for in a role at an organisation," he said.
Ms Johnson has been named an Outstanding Employee twice, winning her category at the 2023 Western NSW Business Awards in June, and the 2022 Dubbo Chamber of Commerce Rhino Awards.
She said working with children meant every day was different, which kept it "interesting".
"I just try to give it my all every day, and really make sure that not only am I getting everything done within my role within the centre, but also making sure that the children are having a memorable experience," Ms Johnson said in June.
"I try to make it fun for them but also for the other educators too - we try to find things to keep everybody happy. Putting in the extra bit of effort to the centre and having that connection with the families, has helped me take it out [the award]."
The 2023 State Business Awards is run by peak business organisation, Business NSW.
The winners will be announced at a black-tie event to be held on the evening of Thursday, November 9 at The White Bay Cruise Terminal, Balmain.
There are also a number of finalists form other central west regions, including Orange.
Vicki Seccombe, Regional Director - Western NSW said the western NSW line-up was "incredible" .
"Opening and maintaining a business is an achievement in itself - especially in the current environment - yet our Western NSW finalists have gone above and beyond to create something our region can be proud of," Ms Seccombe said.
"Their resilience, adaptability, and commitment to excellence have made a significant impact on the Western NSW business landscape.
"Last year, two Western NSW Business were successful at the State Business Awards, Topsoil Organics from Forbes and iClick2Learn from Dubbo.
"Based on the calibre of this year's finalists, I'm quietly confident our regional finalists will again do well at the State Business Awards."
