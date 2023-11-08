Top quality 587 hectare (1450 acre) Dubbo property Glen Erin remains on the market after being put to auction by Nutrien Harcourts on Wednesday.
Offered by Ben and Emily Harrison, the property located 23km east of Dubbo comprises of predominantly fertile red loam creek flats, through to heavy basalt soil and red clay loams.
The 15 paddocks are set up to rotate livestock with about 90 per cent of the country is considered to be arable.
Glen Erin currently carries 150 cows taking followers through to feeder weight but is also well suited to being a mixed farming operation, with farming and sheep.
Water is supplied from an 5.6km frontage to the Mitchell Creek, a bore, eight troughs and eight dams.
The average annual rainfall is about 600mm (24 inches).
Improvements include a three bedroom family home with a large, enclosed veranda for entertaining and an in-ground swimming pool, two machinery sheds, and four 50 tonne silos.
Contact Mat Smith, 0417 806 940, Nutrien Harcourts.
