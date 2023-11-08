Hundreds of racing fans have turned out to the Dubbo Turf Club for the second time in four days.
The club held their annual Melbourne Cup/Big Dance Race meeting on November 7, with seven races being held at Dubbo.
Several businesses took the chance to head out to the track for the afternoon and enjoyed the festivities.
Daily Liberal photographer Belinda Soole was there to capture all the action from what was a fantastic day.
