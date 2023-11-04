This week four our Five Questions With... the Daily Liberal has spoken to Dr Maddison Ryan from Carter Chiropractic and Dubbo Acupuncture.
The Dubbo chiropractor has shared some common misconceptions about the role, as well as about how it's what she has always wanted to be.
Do you have someone who would be great for Five Questions With...? Contact the Daily Liberal at mail@dailyliberal.com.au.
Did you always want to be a chiropractor?
From an early age I knew I wanted to work as a chiropractor! Having experienced the benefits of chiropractic my whole life, I knew it was a space I wanted to move into.
I have been treated by a chiropractor since just three-days-old, so it's safe to say it's always been a huge part of my life.
What's your favourite thing about the job?
Witnessing beautiful transformations in my patients is definitely my favourite part, as well as being able to show patients the power that their bodies have to heal. It's pure magic!
What's the biggest misconception people have about your work?
That we are "cracking bones"! I think when people think about a chiropractor they associate it with "cracking"! As a chiropractor, I'm not cracking bones, but rather I am creating small spaces within your joints in an aim to impact the neurology of the joint, and consequently affect the nervous system.
There are also misconceptions about the amount of time it takes to become a chiropractor. Chiropractic is a minimum five years at university and includes a bachelor and masters degree.. so LOTS of study!
You also teach at the School of Rural health, what do you enjoy about it?
I LOVE teaching. The thing I enjoy most about teaching at the SRH is seeing students transition from not understanding content, to then confidently teaching it back to us!
As well as learning from the students themselves. They all come from such diverse backgrounds in terms of work & life experience, so there's always something to learn from them too!
What does the future hold for you?
Ooo, good question! My initial goal in becoming a chiropractor was to be able to create a space for people where they could come to heal in a holistic environment that addressed not only structural health, but chemical and emotional health too!
So, I will continue to work towards developing an in-depth understanding of each of these three factors and alternative ways to address the root cause behind them.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.