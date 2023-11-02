Just a couple of months ago Chanse and Casey Burgess were fierce rivals on opposite sides in the Peter McDonald Premiership grand final.
Now they're working together to help revive rugby league in their hometown.
Chanse and Casey, their father Steve and a passionate group of locals are leading the Coolah Roos' bid to return to the field in the Castlereagh League in 2024.
The Roos haven't fielded a senior side since playing in the Castlereagh League between 2013 and 2017. That presence of rugby league on a Saturday afternoon is something which has been missed in the town of roughly 1000 people.
"Even the last time we had a team it wasn't overly successful but the whole town got behind them and everyone gets up there and supports them," Chanse said.
"Everyone in the community gets right behind it. Everyone loves getting up there on a Saturday and sitting on the hill and socialising.
"It's just a good atmosphere."
The Roos are set to appoint a board at their annual general meeting on Saturday, November 11 before taking their bid to the Castlereagh League committee.
A return to competition is looking likely with coaches in place for seniors and league tag, people lined up for most committee positions, and local businesses keen to jump on as sponsors.
It was midway through this year when the Roos' revival really took off.
Chanse, then at Dubbo CYMS, was already planning on moving home with his partner and young family and when he told his brother the the Mudgee prop quickly jumped onboard.
It was special for the pair to go head-to-head in this season's grand final but after Chanse came out on top with CYMS beating Mudgee, the hope is they can celebrate together with their hometown in the coming years.
"I don't think they've ever won a comp. That would be something nice to try for," Chanse said.
If the side does take to the field next year there will certainly be a Burgess feel about it.
Chanse and Casey will captain-coach the side together with assistance from their father while their other brothers Austin and Jake are also set to play.
"Me, Casey and Austin played one game for them last time they (Roos) formed and the old man had a run," Chanse said.
"But I think he (Steve) is trying to get himself in a bit of shape so he can play one game with all of us.
"That would be alright for us but I know he'll be sore for two weeks after. But he loves it and it would be special for him.
"He's really looking forward to it."
As well as the strong Burgess contingent, there's been plenty of interest from locals and former Coolah juniors.
The chance to play at home is hugely attractive given for much of the past two decades the club didn't have the numbers in seniors and players were forced to look elsewhere after they finished in under 16s.
There's also plenty of excitement around league tag with former Western Rams representative Tori Canham locked in as captain-coach and plenty of others planning to lineup alongside her next season.
"We want to have that real family, friendly culture at the club and the league tag is a big contributing factor to that," Chanse added.
"Having the girls there and all the kids around all the time and everything like that is a big part of the club going well."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.