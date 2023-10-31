Mudgee's Cameron McCall isn't the only club official within rugby league who has acted a little coy when asked about rumoured player departures and arrivals.
"We'll see what happens," he said while discussing the current off-season at the Dragons.
It's similar to what you'll hear a lot of others say around this time of year as whispers of signings swirl around us.
The rumour mill is in full swing in the western area and within the last two months alone names like James Maloney, Josh Reynolds and Brock Lamb have been linked with PMP clubs.
Those involved with these clubs might get sick of people varying from journalists to players, friends and random strangers around town asking them if there's any truth to what they heard from someone supposedly in the know.
But someone like McCall knows it's all part of the game and something which is only become more and more of a talking point.
"It's good," he said while speaking about the silly season.
"It keeps everyone on their toes and it's a semi-professional sport out there. It's getting bigger and bigger every year.
"Personally, I think the players enjoy it a bit. They get their name in the paper and they could be gone here or there.
"It's all fun and games, but at this stage there are only rumours. We'll see what happens."
We'll see what happens. That's why we love it.
To give you a peak behind the curtain, stories of player signings for PMP clubs are among the most read we produce each year.
And because more money is now involved in the game, as McCall said, your imagination can really run wild. You never know what can happen. People start believing someone like two-time NRL premiership winner and Australian representative Maloney is on the way to play for one of the CYMS sides at Orange or Dubbo.
"Do you think they could get Daniel Mortimer back to join him in the halves?"
"How would that work with him as captain-coach when Shawn Townsend just led them to a premiership?"
"That would surely have to be one of the biggest signings seen out here."
That's just some of the comments heard in recent months before it's even taken into account Maloney retired after playing with French side FC Lezignan XIII this year and has reportedly signalled interest in joining an NRL club's coaching staff in 2024.
But let's not let that get in the way. Could you imagine adding him to a Dubbo CYMS side that already has the 2023 premiership under its belt? That's much more fun.
Just about every club in the PMP has some legitimate reason to back-up a rumoured marquee signing.
Everyone talks about the Wes Maas influence at Dubbo CYMS. Nyngan and Mudgee have the mining on offer as a source of lucrative employment. Bathurst Panthers has the backing of Panthers. There are massive infrastructure projects at Parkes that attract people to town. Lithgow isn't that far to travel from Sydney. Wellington recently linked a sponsorship deal with a major renewable energy company.
It gives credit to a lot of rumours. But, as McCall says, they're just rumours at this stage.
This time last year we'd been told Jarryd Hayne was on his way to Dubbo CYMS. He ended up in a jail cell instead and the less said about that the better. That just shows you how ridiculous the rumours can be sometimes.
But it creates excitement and conversation. And isn't that the reason we love whatever chosen sport we follow? To be excited and entertained?
And as for where we've heard these elite players might be heading to next season? Well, we'll just see what happens.
