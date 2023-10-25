After more than 20 years without a side, the Tottenham Turtles have signalled their intentions to return to the Castlereagh League.
The Turtles will place a bid to join the Castlereagh League for the 2024 season as the club aims to field a men's first grade and women's league tag side.
"It's been 20 plus years without a team, the town are getting behind it which is a good thing as well," Shannon Wheeler, a representative of the club said.
It's not the first time in recent years a club has looked at joining the competition.
Back in early 2023, the Trangie Magpies were forced to withdraw from the Castlereagh League after they were unable to field teams.
Currently, the competition has nine men's first grade sides, meaning Tottenham's inclusion would get rid of any byes next year should numbers stay the same.
However, without a board for now, Wheeler knows the Turtles still have a lot of work to do before possibly joining the competition.
"We'll have our AGM (annual general meeting) on October 29, from there we will submit an official bid," he said.
"As to where we are getting players from, we can't be taking players from all one team. We don't want to be taking players from Narromine or Peak Hill and forcing them to fold.
"A lot of these players are able to keep other clubs sustainable. That's not good for the comp, we don't want to weaken the competition."
READ ALSO:
Gulgong went through last season's Castlereagh League undefeated, defeating Cobar in the grand final.
While they are intent on entering a men's first grade side in the competition, Wheeler also spoke on the likelihood of adding a league tag and youth side.
"We are also going to look at the possibility of a youth league side, we aren't too far away from Nyngan and Warren," he said.
"Trangie isn't too far away as well, we will try and get some under 19s players but that will depend on other competitions.
"It's just about seeing how many players we can get and if that all goes to plan then we will advertise for coaches."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.