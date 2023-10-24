Waughs, Marshs and Trbojevics.
They are three famous sporting families and now are pair of Dubbo brothers is looking to add their name to the list.
Dual-code young gun Rex Bassingthwaite has followed his brother Leo, down to Sydney with the duo both featuring for the NSW Waratahs under-age sides.
Leo has been playing in the revamped Super Rugby under 19s while Rex has settled in nicely to life in the big smoke, featuring in several matches in the under 16s competition.
Both star juniors in their days playing for the Dubbo Junior Rugby Union Club, the Bassingthwaite boys are emerging as potential stars for the 'Tahs going forward.
"Dad loves it and the whole family does as well," Rex said of their success.
"It's great to be doing something you love with your brother, it makes it 10 times better."
Rex's under 16s side is undefeated heading into their upcoming match against the Western Force while for Leo his team has lost just one game after going down to the ACT Brumbies 24-22.
Funnily enough, the brothers are both outside backs as well.
Leo has started two games this season at inside centre while Rex has found a home at fullback since moving to Sydney following the winter sporting season.
Now seeing a lot more of his brother, Rex said there are times when they give each other a bit of sledging.
"Every now and then we do," he said.
"But we also motivate each other which is the best thing about it."
The Waratahs under 16s are in the box seat to make the final of the Super Rugby under 16s, a competition they want to win.
"It's going really good, there is a really good atmosphere down there," Rex said.
"The coaches have got pumping at the moment, it's really good to be involved in and get prepared for the next level."
Meanwhile, Leo and the under 19s are also on track to make the final but will need to win on October 29 against the Western Force.
The top two sides from each competition will play in the grand final on November 5.
Meanwhile, the younger of the two Bassingthwaites is fully focused on his time with the Waratahs but at the end of November, he will get started with a new club, the Sydney Roosters.
Over the summer, the former Western Rams young gun will train with Harold Matthews squad (under 17s) to try and crack their side for 2024.
