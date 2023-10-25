Kotoni Staggs' Kangaroos career will continue after Wellington junior was named in Mal Meninga's side to take on New Zealand.
Staggs was named at right centre for Australia's round three Pacific Championships clash against New Zealand which will be played at Melbourne's AAMI Park on October 28.
Having made his debut against Samoa, the Wellington junior was among Australia's best players and scored a try late in the match to seal the 38-12 win.
"I always wanted to put that green and gold jersey on and it's going to be something I cherish for a long time," Staggs told media post-match in Townsville.
"It's the highest honour to play for your country and I thank Mal (Meninga) and the staff for believing in me.
"You're playing with the best of the best and it was an incredible experience.
"You know what those guys can bring, what they do for their clubs is outstanding, and they just do it for their country as well and it's good to be a part of it.
"I try to leave everything out on the field whatever jersey I play in and what I did tonight was definitely for my country and for my family."
The powerful outside back played three matches for Tonga before playing for Australia.
"When I got that opportunity to play for Tonga it was to pay respects to my old man, I never met him until after the game against Australia," Staggs said.
"To do that for him... I didn't grow up around that side [of the family] so I wanted to get my dad's culture and mix in with them, but I always wanted to put the green and gold jersey on as well.
"My mum is Aussie and Aboriginal as well and I was born here as well so to be able to represent both my parents is massive for me.
"I couldn't do it without my grandma, she passed away a few years ago, every time I go on the field I do it for her."
Meanwhile, Dubbo junior Isaah Yeo has been named to start at lock against New Zealand as well with the match scheduled to start at 8:10pm.
Earlier in the evening, Bathurst's Jakiya Whitfield will make her Jillaroos debut on the win when the Australian women's side also takes on New Zealand.
Whitfield was called into the squad to replace Julia Robinson who withdrew for personal reasons.
The Bathurst flyer has also just signed a three-year deal with the North Queensland Cowboys after starring at the Wests Tigers in 2023.
