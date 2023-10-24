The Dubbo Cycle Club has kicked off their brand-new season with a bang.
Rider of all ages from tiny tots all the way through to seniors hit the track to start the season in style.
The evening racing sessions begin with the youngest cyclists in Dubbo, the tiny tots.
The first race of the night was claimed by Elsie Richardson, who started from the back mark.
Alfie Allen-Baker finished in second place, closely followed by Walter Hedger and Isabelle Richardson.
In Division 1, the opening race was won by Euan Billsborough and Tommy Tanswell in second place.
In the second race for the tiny tots, Richardson once again took the victory, with Louie Gibbs narrowly missing out and in a thrilling finish Alfie and Reuben Allen-Baker followed closely behind.
The senior riders had their opening scratch race, with Robbie Lennox winning first place in D Grade.
C Grade was dominated by Sidney Pickering, followed by Cooper Farr, Will Tanswell, and Georgie Farr.
In B Grade, Darrell Wheeler secured the win, with Harry Pickering in third and Ben O'Brien in third place.
A Grade featured a battle between Jason Farr and Simon Cording, with the former crossing the finish line first.
In the final race for the tiny tots, Reuben Allen-Baker, racing for the first time, delighted the crowd by taking a crowd-pleasing victory.
Richardson finished in second place, and Gibbs sprinted home for third.
The Two Lap Handicap races saw Billsborough winning in D Grade, with Tanswell taking second place.
In C Grade, Sidney Pickering outperformed his father, Harry, with Jason Billsborough in third.
In B Grade, Wheeler once again clinched the victory, with O'Brien progressing to second place.
In A Grade, Farr secured the win, with Cording challenging him all the way to the finish line.
In the 1 Mile or 4-lap handicap race, Billsborough utilized his fast finish to win, with Tommy Lennox in second place for Division 1.
Sidney Pickering once again outperformed Harry Pickering, with Will Tanswell and Cooper Farr securing the minor placings.
Ben O'Brien claimed the victory in the B Grade event, with Darrell Wheeler finishing in second place.
In A Grade, Cording emerged as the victor, with Farr in second place.
The final scratch race for the night saw Division 1 rider Euan Billsborough completing a clean sweep, and Tommy Tanswell finishing strongly.
In D Grade, Robbie secured a brave win. Sidney Pickering continued to impress, winning in C Grade, besting Harry Pickering and Jason Billsborough, with Georgia Farr in third place.
The combined A and B Grades featured an intense battle between Farr and Cording, with Farr ultimately emerging as the winner and Sidney Pickering rode up a grade and finished with the bunch in a very brave ride.
