Police have walked away unscathed after a woman pulled out a meat cleaver while being arrested in Narromine, a court has heard.
Charlie Bowe Reid, 29, of Noreen Street, Gilgandra pleaded guilty in Dubbo Local Court to destroy or damage property, stalk intimidate, carry cutting weapon upon apprehension and custody of knife in public place on Wednesday, October 25.
According to documents tendered to the court, at 3pm on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, the victim was at work when Reid showed up and began swearing at her and yelling, "I'll be waiting outside for you s--t, you know what for, I'm gonna get ya (sic)".
Reid was asked to leave, which she did.
At 3.50pm Reid went to the victim's house and began screaming, "get the f--k out the front, I'm going to kill ya (sic)".
Reid continued yelling and swearing while banging on the windows and doors of the house, scaring the victim.
The victim called her daughter to tell her what was happening while her other daughter called the police.
Reid then used her hand to smash a hole in the front window.
When the victim's daughter arrived at the house, she asked Reid what she was doing there.
"Where's your s--t of a mother? Tell her to come out here," Reid said.
The daughter continued talking with Reid until she got in a car and left.
At 5pm the police visited and spoke with the victims.
At 7.30am on Wednesday, September 20, Reid came to Narromine Police Station, where officers spoke with her outside and asked if she needed help.
While speaking with officers, police conducted checks and realised she was to be arrested.
Police began to place her under arrest when she began yelling and backing away.
Police grabbed onto Reid's arm and moved her to a nearby fence. At this moment, Reid used her free arm to reach behind her and pull out a meat clever from the waistband of her pants.
After pulling the knife out, she dropped it to the ground.
Reid was then taken into Narromine Police Station where she was seen by paramedics.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Tomas Ditton told the court Reid didn't use the weapons in any way.
"She also had no intention to use them," he said.
Magistrate Garry Wilson convicted and sentenced Reid to a 12 month community corrections order and she was fined $150.
