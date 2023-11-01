Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Education

Wheelchair tennis star David Johnson visits Dubbo West Public School

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated November 1 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Local students have been having a wheely good time learning what it takes to be a paralympic champion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.