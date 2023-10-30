Daily Liberal
Home/News/Business
Our History

Dubbo Riverdale shopping centre celebrates 50 years

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated October 30 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It has been 50 years since Dubbo's Riverdale shopping centre opened on Macquarie Street, bringing with it a "new generation" of Woolworths supermarket, the likes of which hadn't been seen in country Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.