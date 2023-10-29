Daily Liberal
Home/News/Council
Council

Dubbo councillor Shibli Chowdhury wants heated, indoor pool for city

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
October 30 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The push for a public heated pool in Dubbo has been reignited once again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.