The push for a public heated pool in Dubbo has been reignited once again.
At the time, the current mayor Ben Shields said council needed to "get on with the job" of redeveloping the Dubbo pool. However it never came to fruition.
Now, Councillor Shibli Chowdhury has put the indoor pool back on the agenda.
At the October council meeting, Cr Chowdhury called for the council to investigate the costs and funding options for an indoor pool.
"The people of Dubbo and the surrounding region need to know if we will ever get this facility," he said.
Cr Chowdhury said a report on the costs would be able to provide the council with a "clear vision of the future direction for the indoor pool".
Cr Chowdhury understands in 2021 the council initiated an expression of interest process to identify qualified pool architects for the design of the facility. From there, the 16 companies who responded were narrowed down to four to proceed to concept designs.
"However, progress seemed to stall after this promising start and there has been little information available to the community about the fate of these designs and the overall status of the public indoor heated pool project," the councillor said.
"This has left our community wondering whether we will ever see an indoor swimming pool in Dubbo."
Councillor Josh Black also threw his support behind the proposition.
"Dubbo really is behind. It really is Dubbo's turn to get an indoor, heated pool so we can have proper swimming all year," he said.
In 2018 more than 700 residents completed a survey on what they would like at the pool. Of those, almost three-quarters of respondents said they wanted an indoor pool at the facility.
Councillor Pam Wells said a heated pool could be used for people who have physical ailments or disabilities for therapy, as well as for older people with mobility issues.
Not all of the councillors supported the indoor pool being back on the table.
Councillor Jess Gough, who voted against an investigation into the pool costs, pointed out that Dubbo Regional Council had just outsourced the management of the Dubbo Aquatic Leisure Centre to Belgravia Leisure.
A report on the costs of an indoor pool, as well as the previous architectural concept designs and funding opportunities, will be presented to the council once completed.
