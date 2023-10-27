Dubbo could soon see houses consistently go for more than $1.3 million, with a house on the market looking like exceeding the figure now.
Located in Kintyre Estate, 28 Glenabbey Drive has been listed with a sale price of $1.58 million, yet another property which could be sold for more than the magic million dollar mark.
Realtors Raine and Horne are confident the property will attract attention from a diverse range of interested parties.
"On sale for a price tag that is a fraction of what it would be in Sydney or Melbourne, this exceptional property offers a unique opportunity for a wide range of buyers," Ken Mongan, managing director of Raine and Horne Dubbo said.
"We believe the buyer could be anyone from growing families looking for room to move to farmers coming off the land, but still want a little space to breathe, as well as people moving to Dubbo for corporate work.
"It could also appeal to people just looking at upsizing from their 900 square metre lot to 2200 sqm because they want a bit more space and room."
According to Mr Mongan, the property has enough potential to catch the eyes of people from Sydney, Canberra and Adelaide.
"We have seen a small amount of people from the capital city," he said.
"If they are coming out here, chances are they've already secured a job, whether it is in the medical, education, construction or even some corporate divisions."
While the property may have only been on the market for just more than a week, Mr Mongan said there has been interest already.
"There are certain potential buyers in town who didn't wish to be named but they love the property," he said.
"It's certainly something different for them, they were looking for that sort of established and garden style home. There are a lot of homes being built in the area so they just liked that everything was already done."
The house features four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a spacious outdoor area equipped with an 11m lap pool.
With brick on display throughout the house, Mr Mongan said it makes for a unique interior design.
"The spacious lounge is a welcoming haven, boasting a captivating brick feature wall and a cozy reading nook, making it a perfect space for relaxation or entertainment," he said.
"Notably, the feature walls and bricks in the property were sourced from an original cottage on the Parramatta River, built in 1851 by convicts, adding a historical touch to this modern masterpiece."
