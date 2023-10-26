Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Floods
Watch

Eugowra's Daniel Townsend shares of angst following death of sister, Diane Smith

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
October 27 2023 - 9:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When you meet Eugowra's Daniel "Danny" Townsend you'll invariably find a positive outlook on life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gobourg

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.