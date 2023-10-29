Daily Liberal
Western Plains Cultural Centre celebrates 150 years of the Dubbo Show

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 29 2023 - 12:14pm, first published 11:00am
The Western Plains Cultural Centre is celebrating 150 years of the Dubbo Show with a new From the Vault exhibition titled 'Best in Show: 150 years of the Dubbo Show'.

