The Western Plains Cultural Centre is celebrating 150 years of the Dubbo Show with a new From the Vault exhibition titled 'Best in Show: 150 years of the Dubbo Show'.
The 'Best in Show' exhibition is on display from now until May 5, 2024 and showcases a series of images that highlight the many aspects of the Dubbo Show the community would be familiar with. This includes the grand parade, animal judging, demonstrations of skills, displays of local produce, baking and craft work.
Dubbo Regional Council local studies officer, Simone Taylor said the families, volunteers and competitors that continue to make the show such an important community event each year, also feature in the exhibition.
The photographs on display have been sourced from the local studies collection at the Western Plains Cultural Centre and the Dubbo Show Society.
"The Dubbo Show is an iconic event on the calendar each year, and people always ask, 'are you going to the show?'" Ms Taylor said.
Agricultural Shows are a distinctly Australian event, held in towns and cities across the country. They remain an important part of the Australian cultural landscape, and even today, more people visit their local show each year than any other single event.
Ms Taylor said the exhibition also asks us to think about the show's sociological relevance, what aspects of 'Australia' it celebrates, and how the event is changing to respond to 21st century Australia. How does a 150-year-old event still connect to modern Australia?
"The Dubbo Show is more than just an agricultural festival promoting farming and produce; it offers a blend of entertainment, commerce, and education that celebrates our communities," Ms Taylor said.
From the Vault exhibitions, curated by Simone Taylor, bring to light unique stories of our region through the Local Studies Collection and its ongoing research into local history.
For more information on the Best in Show exhibition visit westernplainsculturalcentre.org.
