Being able to "shift from one hat to another" is one of Kellie Jennar's biggest attributes at work.
The manager at iClick2Learn has been named Outstanding Employee at the 2023 Rhino Awards, and she said a willingness to be flexible was crucial to her success.
iClick2Learn is a Dubbo-based, not-for-profit community services sector training service, offering individual online learning, face-to-face and group training, in customised solutions.
Ms Jennar could be working with small volunteer organisations, large local councils, funded peak bodies and service organisations like neighbourhood centres and childcare centres, all in a day's work.
"Even though we're teaching different topics across all those areas, and each has specific needs, one of my strengths is talking and listening to people and understanding their specific needs and providing bespoke solutions - thinking outside of the box," Ms Jennar told the Daily Liberal.
Ms Jennar volunteers herself in the community, including at the Dubbo Filmmakers, where she is president, and said doing this type of work is how she learnt to talk to different types of people.
"I think it's hard to teach. People often need to bring that with them into a job. I also have a pretty good sense of humour," Ms Jennar said.
"For me, the workplace that iClick2Learn has created is very flexible. It gives me flexibility and I also return that back to them. If there's a deadline that needs to be met outside of business hours, I'll work on a public holiday or I'll do extra hours but they also return that back to me."
Most of Ms Jennar's work is project management, such as crating an online learning module for a council.
She liaises with the client, helps come up with the scope and the curriculum, organises for scripts to be written, hires actors and leads mock scenarios. Her interest and experience in film are utilised here.
Some of Ms Jennar's biggest challenges are keeping up-to date with changing legislation and compliance, and the differing needs of her clients.
"I genuinely love the work I do ... There are challenges, especially if you're working with external clients, but because I love it and I can see our work's making a difference in the community and in different volunteer groups, I am very passionate about that and paying forward what I learn," she said.
