Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Dubbo teacher Catherine Jones showcases works at Dubbo Art Fair

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated October 29 2023 - 2:25pm, first published 2:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Catherine Jones has spent years teaching students about the world of art and for the first time in her career she decided to publicly showcase her works at Dubbo Art Fair.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.