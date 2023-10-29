Catherine Jones has spent years teaching students about the world of art and for the first time in her career she decided to publicly showcase her works at Dubbo Art Fair.
The fair - a platform for regional artists, proved to be a rewarding experience for Ms Jones, as she shared her passion for the local landscape through her evocative artworks.
Ms Jones, who has dedicated two decades to teaching art in Dubbo, expressed her thrill at finally exhibiting her own work.
"I had some friends who exhibited last year and I was so proud of them and I took some inspiration to get out of my studio and share some things," she said.
The response to her pieces was beyond her expectations, as by Sunday morning, all but one artwork had sold.
More than the financial success, Ms Jones found solace in knowing her art would adorn the walls of eager art enthusiasts' homes.
"The fact that people want to live with my work is more rewarding than just selling them," she said.
"Buying art is a big investment and it's something you're going to look at every day, so it's awesome to get that level of feedback and to know what I'm doing is resonating with local audiences and it's something that I can continue to develop."
The collection showcased at the fair predominantly featured the local landscape, each piece telling a story of Dubbo's natural beauty.
"They all represent a local landscape, pulling at the heartstrings of viewers, invoking a sense of identity and beauty within them," she said.
However, beyond the beauty lay a touch of mystery and unease in her art, a deliberate blend that captured the audience's attention.
"I've just taken what's there and heightened it, so people can find their sense of identity and a sense of beauty," she said.
"But, if they're drawn in by a little bit of a sense of mystery and maybe a little bit of unease, that's good too."
Her dedication to her craft was evident in the time invested, with larger pieces demanding up to 50 hours of work.
"Doing something smaller can take maybe five or six hours. It's a different energy," she said.
Expressing her gratitude, Ms Jones praised the fair's organisers and fellow artists for their support and the sense of community the event fostered.
She also expressed her hope that her participation would inspire her students to pursue their artistic endeavours.
"I'm ready to show that I'm willing to walk the walk," she said.
